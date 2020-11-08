Poll: Are you happy Joe Biden has won the US election?

JOE BIDEN HAS won the US election.

In a victory speech at his campaign base in Wilmington, Delaware, the 77-year-old pledged to start work immediately and said his administration would bring a the country together.

Trump, who has made a number of baseless, unsubstantiated allegations about mass voter fraud since Tuesday’s election, has remained bullish, repeated a number of his most serious claims.

He has accused his challenger of trying to “falsely pose” as the winner with the assistance of the media.

So, today we want to know: Are you happy Joe Biden has won the US election?

