#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 8 November 2020
Advertisement

Poll: Are you happy Joe Biden has won the US election?

The Democratic candidate past the 270 electoral college votes needed to secure the presidency.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 8 Nov 2020, 9:33 AM
10 minutes ago 6,316 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5259922
President-elect Joe Biden
Image: Andrew Harnik via PA Images
President-elect Joe Biden
President-elect Joe Biden
Image: Andrew Harnik via PA Images

JOE BIDEN HAS won the US election. 

In a victory speech at his campaign base in Wilmington, Delaware, the 77-year-old pledged to start work immediately and said his administration would bring a the country together.

Trump, who has made a number of baseless, unsubstantiated allegations about mass voter fraud since Tuesday’s election, has remained bullish, repeated a number of his most serious claims.

He has accused his challenger of trying to “falsely pose” as the winner with the assistance of the media. 

So, today we want to know: Are you happy Joe Biden has won the US election?


Poll Results:

Yes (189)
No (20)
I'm not sure / no opinion (11)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie