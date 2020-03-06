This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who should be the next leader of the Labour Party?

Alan Kelly and Aodhán Ó Ríordáin are bidding to replace Brendan Howlin as the party’s leader.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 6 Mar 2020, 10:17 AM
55 minutes ago 6,025 Views 31 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE LABOUR PARTY leadership contest is beginning to kick off in earnest, with the first hustings between the top two candidates taking place in Dublin yesteday.

The contest sees Dublin Bay North TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and Tipperary representative Alan Kelly bid to replace Brendan Howling as leader, following his resignation after the party’s worst-ever election result.

The contest is expected to last another four weeks and the winner will be decided by a majority vote of the party membership.

Today we’re asking: Who do you think should be the next Labour Party leader?


Poll Results:

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (668)
Alan Kelly (412)


 

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

