Poll: Who should be the next leader of the Labour Party?

THE LABOUR PARTY leadership contest is beginning to kick off in earnest, with the first hustings between the top two candidates taking place in Dublin yesteday.

The contest sees Dublin Bay North TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and Tipperary representative Alan Kelly bid to replace Brendan Howling as leader, following his resignation after the party’s worst-ever election result.

The contest is expected to last another four weeks and the winner will be decided by a majority vote of the party membership.

Today we’re asking: Who do you think should be the next Labour Party leader?

