Poll: Would you like the Leap card replaced with a cashless payment system?

The National Transport Authority unveiled the new Leap Card in 2011.

WOULD YOU LIKE it if the Leap card was replaced with a cashless payment system in the next few years?

Plans for the introduction of “next generation ticketing” on public transport in Ireland are being progressed in a move which could see the Leap Card being replaced by 2027.

It will allow passengers to pay for their journey through their bank cards, mobile phones, or official ID card or passport, which the National Transport Authority said would help reduce delays to bus services.

So, we’re asking: would you like to see the Leap card replaced with a cashless payment system?

