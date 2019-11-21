This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Would you like the Leap card replaced with a cashless payment system?

Plans are being advanced to introduce a cashless payment system on public transport by 2027.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 9:30 AM
The National Transport Authority unveiled the new Leap Card in 2011.
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
The National Transport Authority unveiled the new Leap Card in 2011.
The National Transport Authority unveiled the new Leap Card in 2011.
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

WOULD YOU LIKE it if the Leap card was replaced with a cashless payment system in the next few years?

Plans for the introduction of “next generation ticketing” on public transport in Ireland are being progressed in a move which could see the Leap Card being replaced by 2027.

It will allow passengers to pay for their journey through their bank cards, mobile phones, or official ID card or passport, which the National Transport Authority said would help reduce delays to bus services.

So, we’re asking: would you like to see the Leap card replaced with a cashless payment system?


Poll Results:

Yes (72)
No, let's keep Leap cards (53)
I prefer cash to both (11)
I don't know (3)




About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

