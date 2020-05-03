Poll: Do you think the Leaving Cert should be cancelled this year?

INDEPENDENT TD MICHAEL Healy-Rae has written to the Minister for Education Joe McHugh asking him to cancel this summer’s Leaving Cert as it is now a “matter of public health”.

His call follows Fianna Fáil, who yesterday said the lack of clarity around the State exams following the publication of the Government’s roadmap to easing Covid-19 restrictions has only added to the “already heightened anxiety” of students.

The party’s education spokesperson Thomas Byrne suggested that the cancellation be predicated on extra third-level places being made available to ease competition. He also suggested that McHugh consider alternatives such as predictive grades, an interview process, or an SAT test.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that “it is still the plan” that sixth-year students will get classroom time over a two-week period before the exams take place on 29 July.

So today we’re asking: Do you think the Leaving Cert should be cancelled this year?

