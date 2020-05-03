This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you think the Leaving Cert should be cancelled this year?

The sit-down exams are expected to start on 29 July.

By Adam Daly Sunday 3 May 2020, 10:31 AM
1 hour ago 23,603 Views 72 Comments
INDEPENDENT TD MICHAEL Healy-Rae has written to the Minister for Education Joe McHugh asking him to cancel this summer’s Leaving Cert as it is now a “matter of public health”. 

His call follows Fianna Fáil, who yesterday said the lack of clarity around the State exams following the publication of the Government’s roadmap to easing Covid-19 restrictions has only added to the “already heightened anxiety” of students.  

The party’s education spokesperson Thomas Byrne suggested that the cancellation be predicated on extra third-level places being made available to ease competition. He also suggested that McHugh consider alternatives such as predictive grades, an interview process, or an SAT test.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that “it is still the plan” that sixth-year students will get classroom time over a two-week period before the exams take place on 29 July.

So today we’re asking: Do you think the Leaving Cert should be cancelled this year? 


Poll Results:

No (766)
Yes (614)
No interest/ no opinion (60)



About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

