#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Monday 6 September 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Did you get the points you wanted when you did the Leaving Cert?

Leaving Cert results came out for the class of 2021 last week.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 6 Sep 2021, 9:10 AM
38 minutes ago 4,276 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5541552
File image of a Leaving Cert exam hall in Dublin.
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
File image of a Leaving Cert exam hall in Dublin.
File image of a Leaving Cert exam hall in Dublin.
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

THE LEAVING CERT results were released for the class of 2021 last week, with the round one CAO results due out tomorrow. 

Grades increased by an average of 2.4% compared with 2020, meaning it’s “inevitable” that points for college courses will increase, according to the chair of the Central Applications Office (CAO) Pól Ó Dochartaigh.

Whether you got your own exam results 20 years ago or just last week, today we’re asking: Did you get the points you wanted when you did the Leaving Cert?


Poll Results:

Yes (274)
No (271)
I didn't do the Leaving Cert  (110)
I didn't care either way (89)




Related Reads

05.09.21 'Inevitable' that points for most courses will increase due to record-breaking Leaving Cert results
03.09.21 Simon Harris: It's time to end the Leaving Cert points race in Ireland

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie