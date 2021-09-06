Poll: Did you get the points you wanted when you did the Leaving Cert?

THE LEAVING CERT results were released for the class of 2021 last week, with the round one CAO results due out tomorrow.
Grades increased by an average of 2.4% compared with 2020, meaning it’s “inevitable” that points for college courses will increase, according to the chair of the Central Applications Office (CAO) Pól Ó Dochartaigh.
Whether you got your own exam results 20 years ago or just last week, today we’re asking: Did you get the points you wanted when you did the Leaving Cert?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (4)