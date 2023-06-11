Advertisement

Poll: Would you like to see a lido in your area?
An Irish MEP has called for every riverside town in Ireland to get an outdoor swimming pool over the coming years.
11.6k
22
1 hour ago

AN IRISH MEP has called for every riverside town in Ireland to get an outdoor ‘lido’ swimming pool over the coming years.

Green MEP Grace O’Sullivan told The Journal that swimming is “so good for mental health, for the body, it’s good for people of all ages and people with disabilities, it doesn’t matter what your creed, race, colour, or anything else is”.

“If you have good public facilities that are affordable and that people can have access to, it’s really a win-win for everyone.” 

Today, we’re asking you: Would you like to see a lido opened in your area?


Poll Results:

Yes (1265)
No (364)
I don't know (131)



Your Voice
