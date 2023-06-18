Advertisement

Sunday 18 June 2023
# Your Say
Poll: Are you frightened by lightning?
Met Éireann has issued another Status Yellow thunderstorm warning today for two-thirds of the country.
1 hour ago

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued another Status Yellow thunderstorm warning today for two-thirds of the country.

The forecaster has warned of storms with a risk of lightning and localised flooding.

Today, we’re asking you: Are you frightened by lightning?


Poll Results:

No, it doesn't bother me (722)
Sometimes, if it looks close (321)
Yes, always (182)



