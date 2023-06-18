Poll: Are you frightened by lightning?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
MET ÉIREANN HAS issued another Status Yellow thunderstorm warning today for two-thirds of the country.
The forecaster has warned of storms with a risk of lightning and localised flooding.
Today, we’re asking you: Are you frightened by lightning?
