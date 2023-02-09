Advertisement

Thursday 9 February 2023 Dublin: 2°C
Poll: Have you taken out a loan in the last 12 months?
MORE PEOPLE ARE taking personal loans out for home improvements, cars, holidays and education according to the latest figures from Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.

Its report for the last quarter of 2022 shows “strong growth” in personal loans activity compared to the same time period in 2021. 

This morning we want to know: Have you taken out a loan in the last 12 months?


Poll Results:

No (460)
Yes (163)


