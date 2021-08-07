Poll: What have you tuned into more - Love Island or the Olympics?

THERE HAS BEEN something for everyone on television and online screens in recent weeks – with the Tokyo Olympics and Love Island taking place simultaneously.

Both were cancelled due to Covid last year and while the Olympics closing ceremony will take place tomorrow, the hit reality TV show Love Island is not expected to end until later this month.

So let us know – have you been glued to the highs and lows of everything from boxing to the pentathlon? Or have you stuck to the drama of the villa?

Today we’re asking: What have you tuned into more – Love Island or the Olympics?

