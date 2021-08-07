#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 7 August 2021
Poll: What have you tuned into more - Love Island or the Olympics?

Who will win gold in the battle of summer television?

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 7 Aug 2021, 10:54 AM
46 minutes ago 6,446 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5517418

THERE HAS BEEN something for everyone on television and online screens in recent weeks – with the Tokyo Olympics and Love Island taking place simultaneously. 

Both were cancelled due to Covid last year and while the Olympics closing ceremony will take place tomorrow, the hit reality TV show Love Island is not expected to end until later this month. 

So let us know – have you been glued to the highs and lows of everything from boxing to the pentathlon? Or have you stuck to the drama of the villa? 

Today we’re asking: What have you tuned into more – Love Island or the Olympics?


Poll Results:

Olympics (524)
Neither  (224)
Love Island  (132)
Both around equally (38)




About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (15)

