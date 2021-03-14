#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 14 March 2021
Poll: Will you be marking Mother's Day?

It’s Mother’s Day today.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 14 Mar 2021, 9:41 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Christin Lola
Image: Shutterstock/Christin Lola

TODAY IS MOTHER’S Day.

The day is the one where we’re supposed to make an extra effort to mark the maternal influences in our lives.

Be it your mother, grandmother, the mother of your own children or even just the person who best matches the description.

Of course, families can sometimes be more complicated than what can be fit on a greeting card. Some children may not have had a mother in their lives or their relationship with their mother is one that they may not see fit to celebrate.

With Covid-19 restrictions currently in place, many people who would like to spend the day with their mother may not be able to do so, and may have to opt for a phone call or Zoom call instead.

So, today we’re asking whether you’ll be getting involved, be it in person or virtually. 

Will you be marking Mother’s Day?


Poll Results:

Yes (503)
No (177)
I'm not sure yet (16)



Hayley Halpin
