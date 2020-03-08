Poll: Are you taking measures to stop the spread of coronavirus?

WHAT MEASURES HAVE you been taking to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, Covid-19 – if any?

Authorities are advising people to wash their hands frequently and properly, particularly before and after eating, to protect themselves and others. They’re also advising good coughing and sneezing etiquette.

Abroad, people have been stockpiling, and there is some anecdotal evidence of that here. This change in shopping habits has put a strain on some businesses, at a time when employees may have to work from home.

So we’re asking: Are you taking any measures to stop the spread of Covid-19?

If you’re doing more than one, please pick the most extreme answer (with ‘extreme’ meaning the most inconvenient or unusual to your daily life):

