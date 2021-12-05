Poll: Would you eat a meatless Christmas dinner?

VEGAN AND VEGETARIAN options to replace the traditional turkey and ham Christmas dinner have become more popular and easy to access in recent years.
Christmas dinner is generally a meat-heavy meal, but let’s be honest, the best part for a lot of people is usually the potatoes and other sides.
Today we’re asking: Would you eat a meatless Christmas dinner?
Poll Results:
