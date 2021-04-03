#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 3 April 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Are you planning to meet anyone from another household this weekend?

Public health officials have urged people to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 3 Apr 2021, 9:54 AM
34 minutes ago 10,736 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5399962
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THIS SUNDAY MARKS the second Easter in a row that Ireland has been living under strict Covid-19 restrictions.

The long Easter weekend is usually a time when families get together and people socialise as decent spring weather takes hold.

People are allowed to meet up with one other household outdoors for exercise, but household visits are currently not permitted under Level 5 rules.

Despite that, recent opinion polling has shown that the number of indoor household visits have increased in recent weeks.

In a joint statement last night from Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn and the North’s CMO Dr Michael McBride urged people to keep their contacts low due to the ongoing spread of the virus here.

“We must ask that, once again, we work together to prevent a further wave of infection by celebrating this Easter safely. Please continue to stick with the public heath advice. Do not give this virus the opportunities it is seeking to spread,” they said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

But the two CMOs added that most people are still making huge sacrifices and adhering to public health advice, helping to limit the spread of the virus.

With that in mind, we’re asking: Are you planning to meet someone from another household this weekend?


Poll Results:

No (291)
Yes, indoors (186)
Yes, outdoors (176)
I don't know/I'm undecided (29)




About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie