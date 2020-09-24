#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 24 September 2020
Poll: Has your mental health been affected since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic?

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 24 Sep 2020, 8:40 AM
1 hour ago 11,682 Views 22 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes

IT’S BEEN A tough few months since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold of the nation. 

Many people have been affected by job losses, isolation and a lack of social interaction, and the loss of loved ones. 

Today, youth mental health charity Jigsaw said it saw a 50% increase in demand for its services in August this year compared to the same period last year. 

There has also been an over 400% increase of traffic to its e-mental health platform over the last six months, a surge in demand for its schools supports and a month-on-month increase to calls to 1800 JIGSAW support line.

So, today we want to know: Has your mental health been affected since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic?


Poll Results:

Yes (1039)
No (401)
I'm not sure / no opinion (116)



About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

