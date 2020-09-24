Poll: Has your mental health been affected since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic?

IT’S BEEN A tough few months since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold of the nation.
Many people have been affected by job losses, isolation and a lack of social interaction, and the loss of loved ones.
Today, youth mental health charity Jigsaw said it saw a 50% increase in demand for its services in August this year compared to the same period last year.
There has also been an over 400% increase of traffic to its e-mental health platform over the last six months, a surge in demand for its schools supports and a month-on-month increase to calls to 1800 JIGSAW support line.
So, today we want to know: Has your mental health been affected since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic?
