Poll: Should Micheál Martin lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election?

FIANNA FÁIL LEADER Micheál Martin has said he will continue to lead his party after he hands over the position of taoiseach to Leo Varadkar, despite objections among his fellow party members.

Martin is scheduled to remain on as leader of the coalition until Varadkar returns under the rotating Taoiseach agreement at mid-term in December 2022.

Former Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen told the Sunday Independent this morning that Martin should step down as party leader before the next election, and that most of his colleagues agree with him.

“Nobody has a free pass. I personally – and I think a lot of the parliamentary party are of the same mind – I don’t think he’ll lead Fianna Fáil into the next election,” he told the paper.

Cowen’s comments follow several rumblings in the party, most notably the heated parliament party meeting last year where there was a backlash from some new Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators who criticised Martin and Fianna Fáil’s performance in Government.

Martin said he was “intrigued” as to why there remained speculation around his position and that he had already stated his intention to remain as party leader into the next general election, which is expected in four years’ time.

