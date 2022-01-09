Poll: Do you plan on drinking less alcohol now that Minimum Unit Pricing is in effect?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
DO YOU PLAN on cutting down the amount of alcohol you consume due to new rules around minimum pricing of alcohol.
The new rules, which came into effect on 4 January, now forces retailers to sell booze at 10 cent per gram of alcohol.
A Government minister said this week that the law was being introduced to ensure “cheap, strong alcohol is not available to children and young people at ‘pocket money’ prices” – it’s also hoped to decrease unhealthy consumption of alcohol among the Irish population.
As of Tuesday, a 70cl bottle of whiskey or gin cannot be sold for less than €22.09, 70cl bottle of vodka for less than €20.71, a 750ml bottle of wine for less than €7.40 and a pint of lager for less than €1.93.
Have these new rules made you consider cutting down on the amount of alcohol you buy and consume?
Poll Results:
