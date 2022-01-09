#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 9 January 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Do you plan on drinking less alcohol now that Minimum Unit Pricing is in effect?

The new prices came into effect on 4 January, with booze having to cost 10 cent for every gram of alcohol.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 9 Jan 2022, 12:55 PM
36 minutes ago 9,124 Views 45 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5649756
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

DO YOU PLAN on cutting down the amount of alcohol you consume due to new rules around minimum pricing of alcohol.

The new rules, which came into effect on 4 January, now forces retailers to sell booze at 10 cent per gram of alcohol.

A Government minister said this week that the law was being introduced to ensure “cheap, strong alcohol is not available to children and young people at ‘pocket money’ prices” – it’s also hoped to decrease unhealthy consumption of alcohol among the Irish population.

As of Tuesday, a 70cl bottle of whiskey or gin cannot be sold for less than €22.09, 70cl bottle of vodka for less than €20.71, a 750ml bottle of wine for less than €7.40 and a pint of lager for less than €1.93.

Have these new rules made you consider cutting down on the amount of alcohol you buy and consume?


Poll Results:

No (518)
Yes (98)
I don't drink (75)
I don't know (30)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (45)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie