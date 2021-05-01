Poll: Should the minimum wage for 16- and 17-year-olds be increased?

SHOULD THE MINIMUM wage for 16- and 17-year-olds be increased?

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne is calling for the minimum wage for those aged 16 and 17 to be increased to the same level as the full wage. The minimum wage for those aged under 18 is 70% of the national wage: €7.14 per hour vs €10.20.

“For those 16- and 17-year-olds in part time jobs, it is only fair that they are paid the same minimum wage as those aged 18 and over. Their work is just as valuable,” he said.

So we’re asking you: Should the minimum wage for 16- and 17-year-olds be increased?

