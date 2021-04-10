Poll: Have you noticed more dog fouling in your area recently?

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has revealed there was a significant rise in complaints relating to dog fouling in public parks and open spaces last year.

Earlier this week, the council launched a campaign to encourage dog owners and dog walkers to act responsibly and to pick up after their dog in response to the problem.

However, new figures show that just two fines were handed out to people over the issue last year.

The council has suggested that the Covid-19 lockdown has seen an increase in the number of people walking their dogs, which has led to an increase in dog-related littering.

It’s likely that Dublin isn’t the only place affected. Today we want to know: Have you noticed more dog fouling since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic?

