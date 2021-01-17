Poll: Have you been negatively affected by Brexit?

WE’RE TWO WEEKS into Brexit now, and we’ve had empty shelves in Northern Ireland, trucks queuing at ports, and companies such as DPD temporarily stopping their services to Ireland.

There were plenty of warnings that there would be significant disruption after the UK left the EU, but the shock of having to face customs and excise duties on orders from the UK, or dramatic-looking congestion at Dublin Port may have taken people by surprise.

So we’re asking: Have you been negatively affected by Brexit?

