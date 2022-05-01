Poll: Will you tune in to watch Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reunite in the Neighbours finale?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEIGHBOURS FANS, REJOICE – Scott and Charlene are returning to Ramsay Street especially for you.
Bosses of the show have confirmed that Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan will reprise their roles for the first time in over 30 years for the very last episode of the show.
In a tweet, Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison said Minogue and Donovan will return “to play a very special part in our series finale”.
It was announced in March that the show would cease production after it was dropped by UK channel Channel 5. The final episode will air in Australia on 1 August.
So today we’re asking: Will you tune in to watch Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reunite in the Neighbours finale?
Poll Results:
