Dublin: 10°C Sunday 1 May 2022
Poll: Will you tune in to watch Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reunite in the Neighbours finale?

Bosses of the show have confirmed that the pair will return as Scott and Charlene for the final episode of the show.

By Jane Moore Sunday 1 May 2022, 11:28 AM
16 minutes ago 2,615 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5752756
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan as Charlene and Scott in the famous wedding episode.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan as Charlene and Scott in the famous wedding episode.
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan as Charlene and Scott in the famous wedding episode.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NEIGHBOURS FANS, REJOICE – Scott and Charlene are returning to Ramsay Street especially for you. 

Bosses of the show have confirmed that Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan will reprise their roles for the first time in over 30 years for the very last episode of the show. 

In a tweet, Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison said Minogue and Donovan will return “to play a very special part in our series finale”. 

It was announced in March that the show would cease production after it was dropped by UK channel Channel 5. The final episode will air in Australia on 1 August. 

So today we’re asking: Will you tune in to watch Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reunite in the Neighbours finale?


Poll Results:

No  (188)
Yes, I will now (98)
Maybe  (20)
Yes, but I was always going to tune in  (15)




