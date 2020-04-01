This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 1 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Have you started any new TV series recently?

Bingeing anything on Netflix? Catching up on shows you’ve missed?

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 1 Apr 2020, 11:09 AM
30 minutes ago 5,051 Views 36 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5063450
Image: Shutterstock/Tomislav Pinter
Image: Shutterstock/Tomislav Pinter

PEOPLE AROUND IRELAND and across the world are spending a lot more time indoors than most of us are used to.

This means evenings in, more free time and finding ways to keep children occupied. 

Between Netflix, Amazon Prime and the latest Disney+ and regular television channels, there are plenty of ways to watch the latest series or catch up on some older ones. 

Let us know which shows you’ve been watching in the comments. 

So today we’re asking: Have you started any new TV series recently? 


Poll Results:

Yes, I've started one or two (400)
No, I'm not interested  (97)
No, I still don't have time (85)



 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie