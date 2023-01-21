Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Have you dropped any of your New Year's Resolutions yet?
A tsunami of new gym members is common in gyms across the country this month, although there can be a dropoff come February.
1.7k
2
57 minutes ago

IT’S EASY TO dedicate the next year to getting fit, quitting bad habits and being a better person when the Christmas decorations are still up and the Quality Streets are abundant.

January is seen as a time for a fresh start and improving yourself but as the month drags on it can be hard to stick with the promises you made for 2023.

Some of the most common resolutions include going to the gym, becoming more organised, learning a new skill and spending less money.

A tsunami of new gym members is common in gyms across the country this month, although there can be a dropoff come February.

We’re asking you, have you given up on any of your New Year’s resolutions? 


Poll Results:

I didn't make any (593)
No (202)
All of them (97)
Some of them (56)




Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
