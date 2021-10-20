Poll: Would you be happy to go to a nightclub in the next few months?

NIGHTCLUBS ARE TO be allowed to reopen as planned this Friday, 22 October – but new advice specifically for the sector is being developed, and has yet to be released.

The announcement was made yesterday by Taoiseach Micheál Martin following a Cabinet meeting to discuss the easing of restrictions.

In a government document released yesterday afternoon, it was confirmed that:

Specific sectoral guidance will be developed for nightclubs setting out appropriate protective measures.

This will involve Covid-19 passes, contact tracing data collection and wearing of facemasks except when eating, drinking and dancing

However, this sectoral guidance is yet to be released. The Taoiseach did confirm to reporters that “what traditionally happens at nightclubs will still happen at nightclubs” – though he didn’t specify exactly what that entailed.

So, today we want to know… Would you be happy to go to a nightclub in the next few months?

