Poll: Do you celebrate Nollaig na mBan?

TODAY MARKS THE last day of the Christmas season, Nollaig na mBan.
Historically, Nollaig na mBan was a day for women to relax after a busy Christmas period while men took over household duties.
Women were then free to make social calls to the homes of their friends and neighbours and enjoy tea and the last of the Christmas cake.
Nowadays women may be more likely to get together and meet up for drinks, meals or even head to a spa for the day.
This morning we want to know: Does your household celebrate Nollaig na mBan?
