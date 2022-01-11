Poll: Should Novak Djokovic be allowed to play in the Australian Open?

NOVAK DJOKOVIC’S PURSUIT of a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open this month continues to hang in the balance.

The world number one scored a surprise courtroom victory yesterday, overturning the Australian government’s decision to cancel his visa on Covid-19 vaccination grounds.

Djokovic has said he is determined to stay in Melbourne and compete in the Australian Open, which starts in six days, but the immigration minister is still considering cancelling his visa.

So today we’re asking: Should Novak Djokovic be allowed to play in the Australian Open?

