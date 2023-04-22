Poll: Do you ever do your grocery shopping online?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC changed a lot of things about Ireland, including how we do our shopping.
With the introduction of the first nationwide lockdown in March 2020, many Irish households switched to buying their groceries online. For many people who could not leave their homes this was borne out of necessity.
However, following the pandemic for many households the move to online shopping has stuck. According to consultancy firm Kantar, nearly one in five Irish households now purchase groceries online, which is double the pre-pandemic rate.
This week, Tesco home delivery workers expressed their discontent at roster changes which will see them lose a higher rate of pay for working ‘unsociable’ times.
But there are no signs of grocery stories scaling back their home delivery options.
Today we’re asking, Do you ever do your grocery shopping online?
