Poll: Do you support changing to an opt-out organ donor system?

THE DÁIL IS debating a motion today on new legislation that concerns organ donation.
The bill means consent for a person’s organs to be donated will be deemed to have been given unless a person has, while alive, registered their wish to not become a donor after death – that is, an opt-out system instead of opt-in.
There will still be discussion with designated family members before organs are removed for transplant.
So today, we’re asking you: Do you support the change in legislation to an opt-out system?
