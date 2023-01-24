Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 24 January 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Do you support changing to an opt-out organ donor system?
The Dáil is debating a motion today on legislation that concerns organ donation.
446
1
6 minutes ago

THE DÁIL IS debating a motion today on new legislation that concerns organ donation.

The bill means consent for a person’s organs to be donated will be deemed to have been given unless a person has, while alive, registered their wish to not become a donor after death – that is, an opt-out system instead of opt-in.

There will still be discussion with designated family members before organs are removed for transplant.

So today, we’re asking you: Do you support the change in legislation to an opt-out system?


Poll Results:

Yes  (93)
No (21)
I don't know/No opinion (6)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     