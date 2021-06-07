Poll: Do you plan on dining outdoors this week?

THE NEXT STAGE of easing Covid-19 restrictions has come into effect today.

Pubs and restaurants can reopen to customers for outdoor services – and for a few of them, it’s their first time to be open in 15 months.

Cinemas and gyms are also back in action, with thousands of staff members returning to work around the country.

So today, we’re asking you: Do you plan on dining outdoors this week?

