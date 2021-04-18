#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 18 April 2021
Poll: Do you wear a face covering in busy outdoor places?

The government recommends wearing one in crowded outdoor settings.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 18 Apr 2021, 9:50 AM
1 hour ago 17,436 Views 28 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Alex Castellon
Image: Shutterstock/Alex Castellon

PEOPLE IN ISRAEL no longer have to wear face masks outdoors from today as the country’s coronavirus infections continue to plummet.

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, has previously said that transmission of Covid-19 outdoors is 19 to 20 times less likely than in indoor settings.

The wearing of face coverings is mandatory in several indoor public settings, and they are recommended in busy or crowded outdoor spaces where there is a significant congregation of people. 

So today we’re asking: Do you wear a face covering in busy outdoor places?


Poll Results:

Yes, always  (650)
Sometimes (331)
No (301)



About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

