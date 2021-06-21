Poll: Have you had any outdoor pints this summer?

GARDAÍ ARE TO “use discretion” to ensure that on-street hospitality can continue after reports emerged that the practice may not be legal under the alcohol licensing system.

Bars and restaurants across the country rolled out on-street service as part of the re-opening of the hospitality industry earlier this month, however, gardaí said yesterday said that alcohol licences did not apply to on-street areas if a venue had not originally applied to serve alcohol there.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys suggested this morning that licensing laws may need to be changed and that she has discussed the issue with the Attorney General.

