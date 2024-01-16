Poll: Should Páirc Uí Chaoimh be renamed?

THE CELEBRATED GAELIC games stadium and home of Cork GAA, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, could be changing to a new name under a naming rights deal being presented to Cork County Board this evening.

A three-year-deal is on the cards to change the venue’s name to Supervalu Park or Supervalu Páirc, with the Irish Examiner first reporting that the deal is worth over €250,000 per year. The stadium’s debts currently stand at around €30 million.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh opened in 1976 was originally named after GAA Director General Pádraig Ó Caoimh who served in the role for 35 years.

Today we’re asking, should Páirc Uí Chaoimh be renamed?

