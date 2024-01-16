Advertisement
The iconic Leeside stadium. Alamy Stock Photo
Poll: Should Páirc Uí Chaoimh be renamed?

The proposal to change the stadium’s name is being put forward tonight.
THE CELEBRATED GAELIC games stadium and home of Cork GAA, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, could be changing to a new name under a naming rights deal being presented to Cork County Board this evening.

A three-year-deal is on the cards to change the venue’s name to Supervalu Park or Supervalu Páirc, with the Irish Examiner first reporting that the deal is worth over €250,000 per year. The stadium’s debts currently stand at around €30 million.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh opened in 1976 was originally named after GAA Director General Pádraig Ó Caoimh who served in the role for 35 years.

Today we’re asking, should Páirc Uí Chaoimh be renamed?


No, keep the original (1073)
Yes, it will pay the bills (495)
Undecided (93)



