Poll: What time of the day should you eat pancakes on Pancake Tuesday?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
MANY PEOPLES’ FAVOURITE Tuesday of the year has rolled around again – Pancake Tuesday.
While lenten fasts aren’t as widely observed as they were in the past, the traditional pre-lent feast remains as popular as ever.
The array of options has also expanded in recent years; French crepes, American-style fat stacks and protein-packed banana pancakes annually bombard social media feeds after being whipped up in kitchens across Ireland.
But the big question is… What time of the day should you eat pancakes on Pancake Tuesday?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site