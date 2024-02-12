Advertisement
Shutterstock/Anna Link
Your Say

Poll: Which are you most looking forward to, Pancake Tuesday or Valentine’s Day?

It’s that time of year again.
10
2.8k
1 hour ago

THE TWO MOST romantic days of the year are taking place this week, Pancake Tuesday and Valentine’s Day.

Pancake Tuesday, or Shrove Tuesday, is taking place tomorrow while Valentine’s Day is on Wednesday.

While you may think Pancake Tuesday will be the cheaper, more cheerful option – the cost of making pancakes has increased according to CSO statistics released last week.

The price of traditional Valentine’s gifts have also gone up. Chocolates have risen by close to 9% in the 12 months to December 2023, while flowers are up slightly by 0.7%.

Despite the cost of life’s simple pleasures going up, we want to know which day you’re most looking forward to.

So today we want to know: Which are most looking forward to, Pancake Tuesday or Valentine’s Day?


Poll Results:

Pancake Tuesday (736)
Neither (358)
No interest, no opinion (101)
Valentine's Day (67)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Sadbh Cox
sadbh@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
10
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     