Poll: Which are you most looking forward to, Pancake Tuesday or Valentine’s Day?

THE TWO MOST romantic days of the year are taking place this week, Pancake Tuesday and Valentine’s Day.

Pancake Tuesday, or Shrove Tuesday, is taking place tomorrow while Valentine’s Day is on Wednesday.

While you may think Pancake Tuesday will be the cheaper, more cheerful option – the cost of making pancakes has increased according to CSO statistics released last week.

The price of traditional Valentine’s gifts have also gone up. Chocolates have risen by close to 9% in the 12 months to December 2023, while flowers are up slightly by 0.7%.

Despite the cost of life’s simple pleasures going up, we want to know which day you’re most looking forward to.

So today we want to know: Which are most looking forward to, Pancake Tuesday or Valentine’s Day?

