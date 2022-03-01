Poll: Will you cook pancakes for Pancake Tuesday?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
MANY PEOPLES’ FAVOURITE Tuesday of the year has rolled around again.
While lenten fasts aren’t as widely observed as they were in the past, the traditional pre-lent feast remains as popular as ever.
The array of options has also expanded in recent years; French crepes, American-style fat stacks and protein-packed banana pancakes annually bombard social media feeds after being whipped up in kitchens across Ireland.
So, today we’re asking: Will you cook pancakes for Pancake Tuesday today?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (7)