Poll: Do you use the same password for all your online accounts?

ON THURSDAY, IRELAND’S Data Protection Commission launched a statutory inquiry into Facebook’s password storage after the social media giant revealed that it stored millions of accounts’ passwords in plain text on its internal servers.

In March Facebook announced in a blog post that a routine security review carried out in January found the passwords were being stored in a readable format on its data storage systems.

It said it would be contacting “hundreds of millions” of users to make them aware that their password was involved in the glitch. Last week the company updated the post to say that it now estimates that the issue has also impacted “millions” of Instagram users.

