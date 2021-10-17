Poll: Do you pay your TV licence?

TV LICENCES SHOULD be abolished and replaced by some form of exchequer funding for RTÉ, a new report has recommended.

The Irish Times yesterday reported that the report by the Future of Media Commission, an independent body set up by the government, proposes the licence fee should be replaced by funding directly sourced by the from the exchequer.

Figures released to The Journal earlier this month under the Freedom of Information Act show that RTÉ spent more than €1 million advertising the TV licence fee on its own television, radio and online channels in the past three years.

Television owners in Ireland must pay a €160 fee every year, which goes towards funding RTÉ’s programming on television and radio, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland’s Sound and Vision scheme, TG4, and An Post (which gets a commission for collecting the fee).

