Poll: Do you prefer paying with cash, card or contactless?

AS SOME BUSINESSES stop accepting cash and notes, there are concerns that people who can’t access digital banking could be “left behind”.

Dublin businesses that have moved towards digital methods told The Journal that that cash can bring health and safety issues due to the pandemic and break-ins and that digital payments lessen some of the load on staff.

Though notes and coins are legal tender, the Central Bank says retailers can refuse them if they specify that in advance.

But others say that not accepting cash discriminates against some people, like older persons and social groups without access to digital banking.

Circumstances dictate that not every option is always available; you might be spending more than a contactless limit allows for or the location might only accept a certain type of payment.

But ideally, and for the most part, what’s your preferred payment method?

