Monday 25 November, 2019
Poll: Should penalty points and fines be based on how far above the speed limit drivers are caught?

Shane Ross is bringing the proposals to Cabinet, but he faces opposition to get it over the line.

By Sean Murray Monday 25 Nov 2019, 8:39 AM
41 minutes ago 4,220 Views 10 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Krylova Ksenia

DRIVERS WOULD FACE graduated speed penalties based on how far above the speed limit they are caught travelling, under proposals Transport Minister Shane Ross is set to bring to Cabinet. 

Under the system, drivers who exceed the limit by more than 30km/hr will face a court prosecution and a €2,000 fine, the Irish Independent reported this morning.

However, several rural ministers are against the change and this could lead to conflict on how to proceed.

So, what do you think? Should penalty points and fines be applied based on how far above the speed limit motorists are caught?


Poll Results:

Yes (520)
No (255)
Not sure (25)



About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (10)

