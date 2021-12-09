#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 9 December 2021
Poll: Should Ireland begin to phase out the sale of tobacco to younger age groups?

Currently, Ireland has a goal of becoming tobacco-free by 2025

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 9 Dec 2021, 10:08 AM
1 hour ago 12,262 Views 53 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

NEW PLANS FROM the New Zealand government will see the sale of tobacco essentially banned for younger people by progressively increasing the age at which they can be bought.

It is a radical step by New Zealand, which plans to begin increasing the legal age at which a person can buy tobacco from 2027.

The current target for Ireland is to be tobacco-free by 2025, according to the Tobacco Free Ireland 2020 Annual Report. This means that there would be a smoking prevalence rate of less than 5%, rather than smoking being eliminated entirely.

So today we’re asking: Should Ireland begin to phase out the sale of tobacco to younger age groups?


Poll Results:

Yes (1450)
No (312)
I don't know (66)
No interest/no opinion (30)




About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (53)

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie