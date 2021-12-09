Poll: Should Ireland begin to phase out the sale of tobacco to younger age groups?

NEW PLANS FROM the New Zealand government will see the sale of tobacco essentially banned for younger people by progressively increasing the age at which they can be bought.

It is a radical step by New Zealand, which plans to begin increasing the legal age at which a person can buy tobacco from 2027.

The current target for Ireland is to be tobacco-free by 2025, according to the Tobacco Free Ireland 2020 Annual Report. This means that there would be a smoking prevalence rate of less than 5%, rather than smoking being eliminated entirely.

So today we’re asking: Should Ireland begin to phase out the sale of tobacco to younger age groups?

