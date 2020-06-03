Poll: Will being able to travel 20km significantly impact your life under Covid-19?

ALL GOING TO plan, Ireland will enter Phase Two of re-opening next Monday 8 June.

First off, public health advice is still for people to avoid unnecessary journeys but people will be able to travel up to 20 kilometres from their home from Monday. As recently as mid-May, the recommended travel limit was just 2km.

In terms of social visits, up to four people may visit another household for a short period while maintaining strict social distancing.

For the first time since lockdown measures were introduced, Irish people will be permitted to visit their family in their respective homes. However, social distancing must be adhered to with the two-metre recommendation still in place.

So, today we’re asking you: Will being able to travel 20km significantly impact your life under Covid-19?

