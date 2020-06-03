This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 3 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Will being able to travel 20km significantly impact your life under Covid-19?

The next phase of restrictions lifting in Ireland is due to begin next week.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 8:44 AM
54 minutes ago 11,955 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5113422
People enjoying a stroll by the Blessington Lakes on Monday.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
People enjoying a stroll by the Blessington Lakes on Monday.
People enjoying a stroll by the Blessington Lakes on Monday.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

ALL GOING TO plan, Ireland will enter Phase Two of re-opening next Monday 8 June.

First off, public health advice is still for people to avoid unnecessary journeys but people will be able to travel up to 20 kilometres from their home from Monday. As recently as mid-May, the recommended travel limit was just 2km. 

In terms of social visits, up to four people may visit another household for a short period while maintaining strict social distancing.

For the first time since lockdown measures were introduced, Irish people will be permitted to visit their family in their respective homes. However, social distancing must be adhered to with the two-metre recommendation still in place.

So, today we’re asking you: Will being able to travel 20km significantly impact your life under Covid-19?


Poll Results:

No (557)
Yes (449)
Not sure (45)
No interest/no opinion (9)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie