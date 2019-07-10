This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 10 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Are you happy with Phil Hogan getting a second term?

Hogan previously served as the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 9:37 AM
49 minutes ago 5,515 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4718381
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR confirmed yesterday his intention to nominate Phil Hogan for a second term as Ireland’s representative in the European Commission.

Hogan served as the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development in his previous term but it’s not a given he will receive the agriculture portfolio again.

Varadkar said Hogan’s renomination is “an endorsement of his work to date, and an indication of the importance we place on our engagement with EU institutions”. 

However, in the past two weeks, he has faced criticism for not representing beef farmers adequately during the EU’s negotiation of the trade deal with Mercosur – a customs union between Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. 

Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy called Hogan’s reappointment a “missed opportunity” and said that he has “failed to address the inequalities in European agriculture or to stand up for Irish farmers when required”.

Today we’re asking: Are you happy with Phil Hogan getting a second term?


Poll Results:

No (674)
Yes (170)
I don't care (112)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie