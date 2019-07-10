Poll: Are you happy with Phil Hogan getting a second term?

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR confirmed yesterday his intention to nominate Phil Hogan for a second term as Ireland’s representative in the European Commission.

Hogan served as the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development in his previous term but it’s not a given he will receive the agriculture portfolio again.

Varadkar said Hogan’s renomination is “an endorsement of his work to date, and an indication of the importance we place on our engagement with EU institutions”.

However, in the past two weeks, he has faced criticism for not representing beef farmers adequately during the EU’s negotiation of the trade deal with Mercosur – a customs union between Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy called Hogan’s reappointment a “missed opportunity” and said that he has “failed to address the inequalities in European agriculture or to stand up for Irish farmers when required”.

Today we’re asking: Are you happy with Phil Hogan getting a second term?

