Poll: How old is your smartphone?

LIKE THEM OR not, smartphones have become an essential part of most people’s lives.

The first iPhone was released in Europe in 2007, just 17 years ago. In that time smartphones have completely revolutionised how we communicate with one another and how we live our lives.

Phones have also gotten a lot more expensive than in the past, with new models and upgrades released every year.

Advertisement

The Sunday Independent reports that Bank of Ireland mobile banking customers with older smartphones will soon have no choice but to buy a new device as the bank will stop issuing security updates for older models.

Unless you update to Android 11 or higher, or iOS (Apple) version 15, you won’t be able to use the BOI app. For most Android users, anyone with a phone older than 2019 will be cut off.

Would that be an issue for you?

Today we’re asking, How old is your smartphone?

