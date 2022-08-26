Poll: Could you last an entire gig without your phone?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
TICKETS FOR BOB Dylan’s return to Ireland go on sale next week, organisers announced today.
Gig-goers have been warned that this concert is a mobile phone free event, meaning that electronic devices won’t be allowed.
Instead, people will be asked to use a service provided by the company Yondr.
Each person will be asked to place their phone into a locked pouch before entering the gig – their phone will then be returned to them on their exit.
So, this morning we want to know: Could you last an entire gig without your phone?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (14)