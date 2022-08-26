Poll: Could you last an entire gig without your phone?

TICKETS FOR BOB Dylan’s return to Ireland go on sale next week, organisers announced today.

Gig-goers have been warned that this concert is a mobile phone free event, meaning that electronic devices won’t be allowed.

Instead, people will be asked to use a service provided by the company Yondr.

Each person will be asked to place their phone into a locked pouch before entering the gig – their phone will then be returned to them on their exit.

So, this morning we want to know: Could you last an entire gig without your phone?

