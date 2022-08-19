Poll: How often do you update your phone's software?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
SECURITY EXPERTS HAVE advised people to update their Apple devices after vulnerabilities were identified for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said in two security reports.
Devices impacted include the iPhones6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey.
With that issue in mind, today we’re asking: How often do you update your phone’s software?
