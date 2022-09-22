Poll: Can you play an instrument?

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CAUSED a bit of a stir this week it surprised a plane-load of passengers with an impromptu ukulele lesson.

Passengers on board a flight from California to Hawai’i were each given a ukulele and a lesson on how to play the instrument.

The move prompted some debate on social media around whether or not it was something that people would appreciate on a flight.

We teamed up with @guitarcenter to surprise a flight full of Customers flying out of Long Beach with a ukulele and a lesson. By the time they arrived in Honolulu they were pros. pic.twitter.com/XsEx10sRJK — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 20, 2022 Source: Southwest Airlines /Twitter

Today, we’re asking you: Can you play an instrument?

