Poll: Is it fair to ask politicians about their own personal drug use?

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin went head-to-head in the first live televised election debate last night where a range of issues from healthcare to housing were discussed.

One moment that set people talking was towards the end of the debate when presenter Pat Kenny asked each of the candidates if they have ever used illegal drugs.

While Martin instantly replied that he has never taken illegal drugs, Varadkar said he already nswered this question in an interview several years ago. After he was pressed for an answer from Kenny and Martin, Varadkar admitted he had used illegal drugs but not for a long time.

Speaking on the Tonight Show after the debate, Fr Peter McVerry dismissed it as a pointless question, adding that only people buying drugs regularly should have to account for their moral decision.

It is clear that a wider debate is to be had around personal drug use and how much of this should be shared by those running for elected office.

So today we’re asking you: Is it fair to ask politicians about their own personal drug use?

