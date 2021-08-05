#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 5 August 2021
Poll: Should the president have to swear an oath in the presence of God when being sworn in?

The constitution states that the president when entering office must make a declaration “in the presence of Almighty God”.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 11:34 AM
File image of president Michael D Higgins.
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE REQUIREMENT FOR a president to make a declaration when entering office has cropped up as a talking point before due to its mention of religion.

The Constitution states that the president when entering office must make a declaration “in the presence of Almighty God” about their promise to fulfil their duties and maintain the constitution.

TDs Róisín Shortall and others including Senator David Norris are taking a case to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge this constitutional requirement for the president and a body that advises the president.

According to the Irish Times, they argue that this oath excludes non-Christians and non-believers from these positions unless they are willing to declare something “which goes against their conscience”.  

This issue previously cropped up in the past, including in 2013 when then-Tánaiste Eamon Gilmore said he would swear the oath despite being an agnostic. 

So today we’re asking: Should the President have to swear an oath in the presence of God when being sworn in? 


Poll Results:

No (597)
Yes (295)
It should be optional (237)



