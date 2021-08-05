Poll: Should the president have to swear an oath in the presence of God when being sworn in?

THE REQUIREMENT FOR a president to make a declaration when entering office has cropped up as a talking point before due to its mention of religion.
The Constitution states that the president when entering office must make a declaration “in the presence of Almighty God” about their promise to fulfil their duties and maintain the constitution.
TDs Róisín Shortall and others including Senator David Norris are taking a case to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge this constitutional requirement for the president and a body that advises the president.
According to the Irish Times, they argue that this oath excludes non-Christians and non-believers from these positions unless they are willing to declare something “which goes against their conscience”.
This issue previously cropped up in the past, including in 2013 when then-Tánaiste Eamon Gilmore said he would swear the oath despite being an agnostic.
So today we’re asking: Should the President have to swear an oath in the presence of God when being sworn in?
