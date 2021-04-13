#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 13 April 2021
Poll: Are you facing pressure to go back to work?

Leo Varadkar said there is “clear evidence that some people are drifting back to the office or the workplace”.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 9:17 AM
Image: Shutterstock/SFIO CRACHO
Image: Shutterstock/SFIO CRACHO

ALTHOUGH SOME RESTRICTIONS were eased yesterday, the government is still asking employees to work from home as much as possible.

Many have continued in essential roles at their workplaces throughout the pandemic – retail, food service, frontline healthcare, education, public transport, and more.

For roles where it is possible to do so, workers should be working from home – and  employers should not be pressuring them to return to the office.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has reminded employers not to ask workers to return and said that there is a high risk of new outbreaks if large numbers of people move back into the workplace.

“There is clear evidence that some people are drifting back to the office or the workplace, and new data from the CSO this week shows that more people are moving beyond 10km of their homes. I particularly want to remind employers that staff members should not be pressurised to return to work,” Varadkar said. 

So today, we’re asking you: Are you facing pressure to return to work?


Poll Results:

No, I'm working from home for the foreseeable future (102)
I've already been working outside of my home (44)
Yes, but I don't want to (32)
I'm not working at the moment (28)
Yes, and I'd like to go back (14)





About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
