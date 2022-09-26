Poll: When did you last attend a protest march?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST SATURDAY SAW one of the largest protest marches in Ireland in recent months, as thousands descended on Dublin city centre to call for help from the government during a cost-of-living crisis.
Dozens of campaign groups, from students to pensioners, carers to climate activists, flooded O’Connell Street before marching to Merrion Square, to demand action for those struggling to make ends meet.
Organisers of the march made no secret of their hope that Dublin would see a march of people not seen since the Right2Water marches of 2015.
So, today we’re asking: When did you last attend a protest march?
