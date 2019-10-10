This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 10 October, 2019
Poll: Should eating on public transport be banned to help fight obesity?

England’s chief medical officer made the suggestion in a report published today.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 10:10 AM
1 hour ago 7,447 Views 41 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

ENGLAND’S OUTGOING CHIEF medical officer delivered has her final report on the state of her country’s health.

In the brief, Sally Davies made specific warning about the dangers of youth obesity, warning that “children are drowning in a flood of unhealthy food and drink options”. 

The report makes several recommendations such as bans on the advertising of junk food, but it also proposes a ban on “eating and drinking on urban public transport”.

The report suggests a number of exceptions to the ban including “fresh water, breastfeeding and for medical conditions”.

The suggestion has made newspaper headlines in the UK today, but what do you think about the idea?

Poll: Should eating on public transport be banned to help fight obesity?


Poll Results:

Absolutely not (970)
Yes, great idea (241)
It's worth considering (152)
Don't know (17)




