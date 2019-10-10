ENGLAND’S OUTGOING CHIEF medical officer delivered has her final report on the state of her country’s health.

In the brief, Sally Davies made specific warning about the dangers of youth obesity, warning that “children are drowning in a flood of unhealthy food and drink options”.

The report makes several recommendations such as bans on the advertising of junk food, but it also proposes a ban on “eating and drinking on urban public transport”.

The report suggests a number of exceptions to the ban including “fresh water, breastfeeding and for medical conditions”.

The suggestion has made newspaper headlines in the UK today, but what do you think about the idea?

Poll: Should eating on public transport be banned to help fight obesity?

